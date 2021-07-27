Wilson County residents will have to pay for annual membership, or be subject to a daily fee, to use the Mt. Juliet Community Center gym according to a resolution approved by the Mt. Juliet Commission on Monday night.
The commission approved the new entry plan for the Mt. Juliet Community Center located at Charlie Daniels Park that requires a $20 annual membership fee (valid from Jan. 1-Dec 31 each year). The commissioners also approved a family plan rate of $100 that would cover an entire immediate family regardless of the number of members in the family.
Members will receive a card that will be scanned for entry, and a photo will be attached to each person’s profile so that using someone else’s card would not be allowed.
There will be a $5 replacement charge for the card and anyone who is not a member will pay a $2 daily entry charge.
The membership policy will begin Monday, Aug. 9.
“If you’re coming to sit and watch a league play or something, there is no fee,” Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said. “This is only for people who are trying to use the gym or play basketball.”
The membership also includes a code of conduct that will require the member’s signature.
City leaders said the code of conduct will allow for further leverage in enforcing gym rules, dress codes, language and other rules.
A member who violates the code of conduct after being warned will have the membership cancelled and further entry into the gym would be prohibited.
Hardship memberships are available for people 15 and under, and proof of residency and hardship is required.
Mt. Juliet Police officials said a person threatened another person with a firearm at the park last month.