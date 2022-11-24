When you peruse all the intricate woodworking crafted by Larry Bartley you figure he started honing his skills with a pocketknife and piece of wood at the age of about 12.

Not so, he said. He took up woodworking in his middle-age “piddling” around his company’s woodworking shop that was dedicated to things like keeping furniture in good condition. He didn’t take workshop in high school either. He said he thinks perhaps he just has a natural ability.

Tags

Recommended for you