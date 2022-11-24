When you peruse all the intricate woodworking crafted by Larry Bartley you figure he started honing his skills with a pocketknife and piece of wood at the age of about 12.
Not so, he said. He took up woodworking in his middle-age “piddling” around his company’s woodworking shop that was dedicated to things like keeping furniture in good condition. He didn’t take workshop in high school either. He said he thinks perhaps he just has a natural ability.
Bartley, a young 86, spends his retirement in his Mt. Juliet garage making an assortment of toys, bowls, lamps, trivets, clocks and a lot more. A couple of weeks ago he had his annual Fall Sale, when he put a cardboard sign in the yard announcing he had some crafts to sell. What surprised passersby who took the time to stop were tables laden with his latest masterpieces – trinket boxes, lamps, mirrors, frames and bowls made with dissected walnuts, pecans and hickory nuts.
“People really seem intrigued,” he said. “They aren’t anything like you’d find any other place. They take a lot of time and patience and imagination.”
Bartley, a husband, father, granddad and great-grandad, was a longtime insurance man who first retired in 2002 but went back to work part-time for about five more years. He worked at American General Company, where he discovered its workshop.
He said his first real project was an inlaid pool table. He said he wanted one but could not afford it.
“I know,” he said with a laugh. “I took a lot on, but it turned out beautifully. I worked on it in my work’s workshop, before work, during lunch hour and after work.”
He said it took him five months to complete. He used it at home for several rooms and decided he didn’t have enough room for it anymore. It traveled to Florida for a stint with his brother.
“You know, it’s still in service now in Kentucky. It was a good one,” said Bartley.
What followed were gorgeous end tables, dining tables and large projects. He was inspired by pieces he saw in magazines and replicated them with his own spin.
Coming out of the shell
He got the idea to make things out of walnut shells from a large walnut tree in his yard.
“When the green hulls started falling I’d go down and pick them up,” he said. “I eventually filled about four big boxes.”
He painstakingly hulled the nuts from their green casings and dried them. So instead of pieces made from walnut wood, he began making pieces from walnut shells. Anyone who has ever hulled a walnut knows if you don’t wear gloves, you wear walnut stain on your hands for days. As a youngster Bartley and his dad hauled truckloads of walnuts to his dad’s store in the fall.
“We made money that way,” he recalled.
Bartley uses a band saw to cut the nuts and clean out the kernels. Then he sands them and glues them into all sizes and shapes of boxes. He said a good-sized walnut can be cut into four pieces. He spends hours putting together the projects people spend a pretty penny for these days. He branched out his technique to pecans.
“A friend brought me a bushel and I couldn’t eat them all,” he said. “Next came hickory nuts.”
He said he thinks it’s cool he doesn’t use the wood of the trees, but rather the shells. People love his bowls and he even makes earrings. Right now, he’s working on a clock for a customer.
Bartley said his daughter Lisa always gets first pick of his creations. His entire living room is made of that walnut lumber, including a grand entertainment center.
“These days I stay with the little stuff,” he said.
His children’s toys — horse drawn carriages, rocking horses and all sorts of wooden animals – are often a hit. At his Fall Sale, little girl Audrey Williams played with a wooden swan Bartley made.
“Larry saw her playing with the swan and he just gave it to her,” said Audrey’s mother, Heidi.
While Bartley’s neighbor Dawn Mosley said she admires his skill with woodworking, she also lauds his character.
“My first encounter with Larry was the day I first pulled down the driveway to see the house as a buyer,” she said. “He was sitting in his porch swing and sent me a wave. Within the next month, he brought me a bag of peaches and he’s just proven to be the sweetest neighbor ever since.”
Last week, he repaired her front door. A few years ago, Mosley was cutting a large piece of plywood in her garage and before she knew it Bartley popped in and helped her handle it all. He’s also helped her with a pesky mower and cut up fallen tree limbs.
“He’s just come to be a very sweet and generous man, and quite special to my family,” said Mosley.
At 86, Bartley still mows his lawn and even Mosley’s ditch each mowing session. He helps out in the house with his wife of 65 years. And he continues piddling with wood making unique creations sought after by many. He said it’s not about the money he makes woodworking.
“If so, I’d starve to death,” he said. “I feel good in my sunset years. Only one or two of those my age I know are still living. I don’t want to sit around and do nothing. I am a firm believer that activity is the best medicine.”
To contact Bartley about items he creates, call (615) 758-6494.