Description: 10-foot-wide greenway trail along Cedar Creek from Charlie Daniels Park to Golden Bear Gateway
Distance: Approximately 1.1 miles.
Architect & Engineer: Fisher Arnold
Contractor: Adams Contracting
Project update: Currently excavating sections of the trail and installing wooden boardwalk sections
Total project cost: $3,050,955
Total Grant Funding: $2,440,764 through TDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program
Estimated completion date: Construction started in October of 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White: “The Cedar Creek Greenway, Phase 1 project will construct a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail that connects to Charlie Daniels Park with a pedestrian bridge over Cedar Creek and follows along Cedar Creek to Golden Bear Gateway connecting to both the Park Glen and Tuscan Garden neighborhoods. Not only will this trail be a great amenity for area residents, it will also help reduce vehicular trips by allowing residents from these neighborhoods to walk or bike to Charlie Daniels Park and Mt. Juliet Middle School. Residents along Charlie Daniels Parkway and Mt. Juliet Road will be able to walk or bike to Mt. Juliet High School located on Golden Bear Gateway.
“We are excited to see this project completed soon. There are some great scenic views of Cedar Creek along this greenway. The City recently submitted a grant application for Phase 2, which would extend the greenway northward from Charlie Daniels Park to Lebanon Road.”