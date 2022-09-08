Project: Pleasant Grove Road widening and realignment
Status: Planning phase
Description: Widening and realigning Pleasant Grove Road in anticipation of the new Central Pike interchange
Architect & Engineer: TTL
Contractor: TBD
Currently: Consultant is setting preliminary alignment options. City officials plan to hold public meeting to receive feedback on alignment options in the coming months.
Planned completion date: No completion date set at this time, but a typical project of this size takes eight years to complete from initial planning to completion.
Total project cost: The city originally budgeted $400,000 for the planning and environmental study. The city commissioners recently approved a budget amendment of $264,000 to add funding for the preliminary engineering and final design phases. Once the project proceeds, the city commissioners will be able to estimate right-of-way acquisition and construction costs.
Funding: The city plans to apply for grant funding to cover 80 percent of the construction costs. The city is paying all of the pre-construction costs.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White: “This project will take the four-lane, median-divided roadway that is currently present in the Paddocks development and extend it to Central Pike. The current roadway has substandard geometry with vertical and horizontal curves that do not meet design parameters for the posted speed limit. Therefore, one of the goals of the project is to realign the roadway to meet design standards and make the road safe. This current section of roadway is not over capacity, based on today’s traffic. However, once TDOT constructs the Central Pike interchange with I-40, the city expects a re-distribution of traffic on Pleasant Grove Road, which will greatly increase the traffic volumes on this roadway.”