Project: Stoner Creek Interceptor Upsizing, Phases 3 and 4. Sewer pipes follow the creek near Division Street and Old Lebanon Dirt Road.
Project type: Sewer
Status: Construction scheduled to start in January 2023
Architect & Engineer: Water Management Services
Contractor: Cumberland Pipeline, LLC
Total project cost: $7.3 million
Total grant funding: The project is currently being paid for entirely by City funds. The City is working on a grant to apply toward the project as it is shovel ready. All grants money would be applied to construction costs.
Estimated completion date: December 2023.
City of Mt. Juliet engineer Shane Shamanur says: “This project replaces and upsizes 9,000 linear feet of sewer main that has been in service since the early 1980s and has been identified as having significant infiltration and inflow issues. With the completion of the project, the collection system will have improved facilities with the installation of PVC sewer mains and epoxy coating of the manholes. This will help to lower peak flows due to increased capacities within the sewer system that are conveyed to the Metro collection system for treatment.”
