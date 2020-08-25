Mt. Juliet commissioners agreed Monday night to pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit that was filed after the city last year approved an ordinance aimed at women’s clinics that provide surgical abortions.
The commission agreed to accept the ruling handed down by U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson, who ordered the city to pay the court fees to the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Tennessee and Willkie Farr and Gallagher, who filed the lawsuit last year.
The parties filed the lawsuit on behalf of Carafem Health Center in Mt. Juliet last year after commissioners approved — and later appealed — an ordinance that restricted surgical abortions to industrial zones, and originally included language that banned them within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and other facilities.
Carafem, a national network of reproductive health care clinics, originally provided medication abortions and planned to expand its services to surgical abortions in Mt. Juliet. When city leaders learned of the plans, they passed the zoning ordinance aimed at surgical abortion clinics.
Richardson granted the clinic a preliminary injunction in May, which prevented the city from enforcing the ordinance as it prepared to repeal the ordinance.
City attorney Gino Marchetti said the original intent of the ordinance was to regulate surgical abortion clinics in the city.
“For reasons unknown to us, or management of the city, rather than stating that the ordinance was limiting the zoning areas where surgical abortion clinics may be located, the response (Farrar and Bates - defense counsel provided by insurance) filed on behalf of the city emphasized an exclusion on surgical abortions was OK because Nashville offers abortions, and therefore, excluded this important provision from the city’s response to the complaint filed by Carafem,” said Marchetti, who said he believed the omission led the court to misunderstand the city’s stance on the issue. “As noted in the ordinance and amendment passed by this group, surgical abortion clinics were allowed to exist and exist in a Constitutional manner within the city of Mt. Juliet. Surgical abortions, specifically, were never regulated.”
Marchetti said it would be “difficult, if not impossible” for the city to overcome the prejudice to the city due to the filed response, and said the settlement, which also banned city leaders from re-enacting or passing similar legislation for a year, was the only viable option for the city.
The commission also approved a 25-year lease agreement with Wilson United Soccer League for use of the Mt. Juliet Soccer Park.