Rufus Page has decked his Circle P Ranch in Mt. Juliet with a hometown fall experience each weekend in October that includes a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a corn maze, live music and food.

At night, a haunted woods experience is a draw for those who like ghouls and phantoms. Ravens’ Hollow began at the ranch in 2021. Visitors take a hayride to a quarter-mile walking trail to see the haunted attraction.