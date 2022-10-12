The Judkins family — Bill, Tricia, Levi and Ellie — enjoy a hayride at Circle P Ranch in Mt. Juliet last Saturday. They said they went to the haunted woods experience the previous night before and decided to come back to enjoy a day of hayrides, pumpkin patches, music and shopping
Debbie Tignor (middle) with Lilly Peach, 6, and her sister, Jessie, 10, at the Circle P Ranch in Mt. Juliet. They said they loved the antique truck and Halloween message. They had already conquered the corn maze and were set to explore the pumpkin patch.
LAURIE EVERETT
Pumpkins are available for sale in the pumpkin patch at Circle P Ranch in Mt. Juliet every weekend this month.
LAURIE EVERETT
LAURIE EVERETT
Long time broom maker Joe Jernigan demonstrates how to make a broom in the Broom Shop at Circle P Ranch in Mt. Juliet.
LAURIE EVERETT
Roy Haney, owner of a sawmill in Liberty, Tenn., was one of the venders at the Circle P Ranch Fall Festivities last Saturday. He researches family crests and family names.
LAURIE EVERETT
Visitors are able to see broom making at the Fall Festivities at Circle P Ranch in Mt. Juliet. These are a selection of brooms available for purchase.
Rufus Page has decked his Circle P Ranch in Mt. Juliet with a hometown fall experience each weekend in October that includes a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a corn maze, live music and food.
At night, a haunted woods experience is a draw for those who like ghouls and phantoms. Ravens’ Hollow began at the ranch in 2021. Visitors take a hayride to a quarter-mile walking trail to see the haunted attraction.
Visitors can purchase any of the pumpkins piled high on haystacks or go through the corn maze in a field of corn planted by Page at the ranch just off West Division Street.
Debbie Tignor of Mt. Juliet said the corn maze is tricky but not intimidating. She visited the ranch with two young girls who are friends of her family.
“It’s already been a fun day,” she said while exploring an old truck decked out for an autumn display.
Lilly Peach, 6, and her sister Jessie, 10, admitted they got lost for a second, but didn’t panic and found their way out of the corn maze. The trio then jumped on a traveling platform hauled by a tractor and toured the grounds for a hayride.
There’s also a broom shop in an antique building tucked on the property. Broom maker Joe Jernigan from Portland was busy making brooms and demonstrating the technique.
Jernigan said he has been making brooms since 1974. He said his dad started making them in 1951 and they’ve sold over a million through the years. He was at the Wilson County Fair this year.
Dr. Chris Menzel, his wife, Dana, and daughters Elle, Brooke and Claire from Mt. Juliet said they have visited Circle P’s fall festivities the past three years.
“No, we didn’t buy a broom this year,” said Menzel. “We have a bunch of brooms from the previous years. We just love this family outing and would not miss it.”