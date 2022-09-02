A Wilson County jury convicted a Mt. Juliet teen of second-degree murder last Thursday for the 2018 shooting death of Mt. Juliet High School student JayShawn Taylor.
Jurors found Ethen Vanderpool, 18, guilty after about an hour of deliberation at the conclusion of a four-day trial in Wilson County Criminal Court presided by Judge Brody Kane.
Taylor was a junior at Mt. Juliet High when Vanderpool shot and killed Taylor at a home on Northwest Clearview Drive.
Testimony and evidence put Taylor, Vanderpool and two girls at the residence after the pair of girls picked up Taylor, who missed school that day, to “sniff glue” at the home.
Vanderpool brought out a gun while the group was at the home, which, at some point, fell under a bed. When one of the girls went to retrieve the weapon, Vanderpool became upset at how he perceived Taylor looked at the girl, according to testimony.
Vanderpool then grabbed Taylor and backed him onto the bed before shooting him.
Prosecutors argued Vanderpool premeditatedly planned shooting Taylor and used text messages sent earlier in the day from Vanderpool’s phone as evidence of premeditation.
Prosecutors also pointed to the initial police call and officer response, which set the shooting as defense against a home invasion, which was ultimately debunked following witness testimony.
Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies reported the home was rearranged to appear as if a home invasion had occurred and noted that about 30 minutes passed from the time of the shooting until a phone call was placed to 911.
The defense argued the texts were misinterpreted and responding authorities mishandled the crime scene, as well as challenged the legitimacy of the two girls, who changed their stories during the initial police investigation.