The Mt. Juliet Commission voted Monday night to donate a combined $300,000 to three youth sports leagues whose players and facilities have faced floods, storms and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mt. Juliet League, Mt. Juliet Youth Football and Cheer and Wilson United Soccer League each will receive $100,000 from the city after Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee offered an amendment to a resolution that sought to give $100,000 to the Mt. Juliet League for flood damage repairs.
“What we were wanting to do is just step up as the City of Mt. Juliet Parks Department with the hotel-motel tax and give them all $100,000,” Lee said.
Mt. Juliet League president John Drewnowski appeared before the commission and said the fields at the baseball and softball field complex sustained heavy damage as a result of last month’s flood. That damage included a destroyed concession stand — a big hit to the league’s financial fundraising.
“We’re still dealing with the remnants of last year — the pandemic. Our numbers are down,” said Drewnowski, who said the league’s $500,000 budget is primarily comprised of player fees and concession sales.
“This couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Their season is starting. Mt. Juliet League has been around since 1968,” Commissioner Scott Hefner said. “The citizens always step up.”
“Field repairs and fences are right now are first and foremost. If we can get those back up and running, then we can have a season and we can start using the money we bring in to start the other repairs as we go forward,” Drewnowski said.
Lee said the donation will increase the city’s support of soccer in the area, noting about 300 youth soccer players travel to Lebanon to participate in the Wilson United Soccer League.
The commission also approved plans for the Windtree Pines development after a series of deferrals after it gave a positive vote for the project in February.
Windtree Pines, which is planned for a former golf course on 193 acres on Nonaville Road, will feature 423 lots — 373 single-family lots and 50 townhomes.
Planned amenities for the development include playgrounds, sports courts, putting greens, a 12,310-square-foot clubhouse and pool, dog park, frisbee golf course, fishing pier and kayak launch. Developers plan to use the existing golf cart paths for greenway trails.
The Windtree Golf Course close in November 2017 after 27 years of operation. The former golf clubhouse burned to the ground in December 2018.