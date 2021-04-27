The Mt. Juliet Commission agreed Monday night to push state leaders to amend blasting regulations around the state amid rapid growth in the county.
Commissioner Jennifer Milele introduced a draft of a letter she hoped the commission would send to the Tennessee General Assembly asking legislators to further research the state’s blasting regulations and procedures, particularly a 300-foot perimeter used for pre-blasting surveys.
“They’re required to do a pre-blast survey if a home is within 300 feet and I would like to see that extended. In the resolution, I’m asking them to consider extending that to 1,000 feet,” said Milele, who said she took notice of a similar letter drafted by Hendersonville city leaders.
The request for further research also included five requests that included:
• Expand the pre-survey blast area currently required from 300 feet to 1,000 feet;
• Lowering the overall allowable limit for blasting in or near residential areas;
• Attempt to expedite or incentivize the use of underground blasting;
• Require developers or Realtors to fully disclose to potential homeowners when the property they are buying is in an area affected by blasting for construction; and
• Require developers or Realtors to fully disclose to potential homeowners when the property they are buying is in an area near a quarry which utilizes blasting.
“I’m constantly getting calls from the blasting going on, and I know it’s going on all over town, but in my area, there’s two going on,” said Milele, pointing to Wynfield and Walton’s Grove developments.
Commissioner Ray Justice said he supported the intention of Milele’s letter, but said he believed some portions of it were “unenforceable,” particularly requirements of developers and Realtors to disclose to homebuyers potential blasting issues or history.
Justice said the items were unenforceable because it’s not uncommon for Realtors to be unaware of those issues.
Milele said she worked with Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman on the letter and said companies have a pre-blast meeting with him prior to going to their worksite.
Luffman said he’s observed damage within the 300-foot radius, and damage is plausible within 1,000 feet.
Justice pushed for further study within the city and help from state experts on blasting before sending the requesting letter to the legislature.