Patriotic-colored scraps of cloth sewn together with thousands of stiches and transformed into comforting quilts were draped over the shoulders of six United States veterans during a ceremony at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center.
A group of ladies who are senior center members created the Quilts of Valor.
Senior Center Quilt Club coordinator Joan Giltner read the bios of the six military heroes and then, along with other quilt club members, draped hand-stitched quilts sewn together the past year over the veterans’ shoulders. Each quilt had a label inscribed with the veteran’s name and dates of service.
The veterans were almost speechless, enveloped in not only the comfortable quilts, but also the admiration and gratitude of the seamstresses.
“These ladies put a lot of warmth and energy into our projects, endeavoring to give back to our community including making lap quilts for the Murfreesboro VA center, completing fidget quilts that were donated to the Gardens Memory Care Center here in Mt. Juliet and making sleeping bags for our local homeless population,” said Giltner. “In 2019, the group decided to get involved with the Quilts of Valor organization. And today we gather to award quilts to a few veterans that have served in our military.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization founded in 2003 by “Blue Star” mom Catherine Roberts. Today this organization has grown to thousands of volunteers from across the United States.
According to the organization’s website, more than 325,000 quilts have been awarded.
The quilt recipients at the Mt. Juliet ceremony were Sgt. First Class Travis Perry, Army Chief Warrant Officer Bill Inman, Air Force Master Sgt. George C. Barnes, Navy Machinist Mate First Class Ray Coleman, Army veteran Frances Hewlett Morris and Army veteran Willie Elam.
They collectively have more than a century of military service.
Giltner told each recipient, “This quilt is awarded to you out of appreciation, admiration and respect for your service to our country. With heroes such as yourself America will continue to be the best in the world. We salute you and hope this quilt brings you comfort and cheer when needed. Thank you for your service and sacrifice.”
Perry was overwhelmed with pride and seemed astonished when he received his quilt. He served in the Army from 1950-1955 as a radar repairman/ chief radar operator. He was also assigned to the defense of San Francisco as part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
Inman served in several capacities with more than two decades (three tours in Korea) and years as an ROTC teacher. He was an enlisted soldier from 1966-1969 and was a police officer in Missouri when he left the Army. Inman returned to active duty in 1973 and completed the Army Warrant Officer Candidate Flight School, receiving the Wings of an Army Aviator in 1974. He retired again in 1990.
“I’m just so humbled and full of pride,” Inman said quietly as he folded his quilt to take home with his wife, Donna, at his side. “I think I plan to either put it on my bed as a comforter or on my couch. I’m very grateful.”
Barnes served in the Air Force from 1952-1972. He was a flight engineer in both Korea and Vietnam.
Coleman served in the Navy from 1960-1968. He was assigned to a submarine for five years that carried 16 ballistic missiles. Coleman stood eight-hour watches in the reactor department.
Morris served in the Army from 1985-2009, including Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom. Her father and uncle served in the Army during World War II, and her three older brothers served during the Vietnam Era. Morris served with the 330th General Hospital and 75th CHS Army Reserve Unit based in Memphis. Those units cared for ill and injured soldiers, and mass causalities.
Elam entered basic training in February 1966 and served in combat in Vietnam for a year.
“The military changed my life for the better, it was an experience I will never forget, and probably will never share the details with anyone,” he said.
Two other local veterans who did not attend the ceremony were Army veteran Richard Leedey and Army Flight Nurse Patty Chatfield.
“We consider it a privilege to honor you,” Giltner told the quilt recipients. “Though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice and service to protect and defend the United States of America, as an expression of gratitude we award you a Quilt of Valor.”