Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NASHVILLE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT AFFECTING SUMNER...TROUSDALE AND WILSON COUNTIES .RECENT RAINFALL HAS CAUSED THE CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT TO REACH ACTION STAGE, AND IT MAY REMAIN AT OR ABOVE ACTION STAGE FOR A FEW DAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NASHVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT * AT 07AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 48.0 FEET...AND HOLDING NEARLY STEADY. * ACTION STAGE IS 48.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 52.0 FEET. * AT 50.0 FEET...AGRICULTURAL LAND, RECREATION AREAS, BOAT LAUNCHES, AND MARINAS ALONG AND NEAR THE RIVER CONTINUE TO BE INUNDATED INCLUDING THE DRAKES CREEK AND ROCKLAND AREAS IN HENDERSONVILLE, PORTIONS OF OLD HICKORY, CEDAR CREEK IN MOUNT JULIET, AREAS NEAR LAGUARDO, STATION CAMP CREEK IN GALLATIN, BLEDSOE CREEK STATE PARK IN CASTALIAN SPRINGS, AND HUNTERS POINT IN LEBANON. * AT 48.0 FEET...AREAS ALONG THE RIVER BEGIN TO BE INUNDATED FROM BEASLEYS BEND IN WILSON COUNTY DOWNSTREAM TO OLD HICKORY DAM. THIS INCLUDES AGRICULTURAL LAND ADJACENT TO THE RIVER, RECREATION AREAS, BOAT LAUNCH AREAS, AND MARINAS IN HENDERSONVILLE, OLD HICKORY, MOUNT JULIET, LAUGUARDO, LEBANON, GALLATIN, AND CASTALIAN SPRINGS. &&