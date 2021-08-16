A mural to be on display throughout the 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will celebrate Tennessee’s 225th birthday.
Four artists teamed up to create the 12 foot by 8 foot mural that features several nods to the Volunteer State’s history. It is the latest piece of the The Paint WilCo mural series.
The artists -- Mallory Miller, Becca Turner, Kim Gregg and Karlie Cunha -- each have previously created a Paint WilCo mural.
“This project was to represent the Volunteer State and show many that we can still be unified and have our own individual uniqueness,” said Kaitlyn Vail with Visit WilCo.
The mural features an outline of the state with icons painted to represent each division of the state, including Elvis Presley, Nashville hot chicken, Tennessee Titans, Smoky Mountains and Dolly Parton.
“They’re all amazing. We’ve all done murals ourselves in the county before, but there’s something so special about working alongside each other,” Cunha said about the other artists. “We’ve talked and connected and really learned from each other working on this.”
Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Middle Tennessee division manager Ashley DeRossett praised the mural.
“We’re happy to support something like Paint WilCo. We’re always looking for new initiatives to help with and support and this is one of those that’s outside of the box,” she said.