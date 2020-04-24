Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.