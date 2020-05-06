A Lebanon woman recently serenaded a nation of viewers as she appeared on “CBS Sunday Morning” and garnered praise from around the world.
Former longtime Lebanon Special School District music teacher Debra Martin performed Wynton Marsalis’ piece “Abblasen” after taking up a challenge found on social media.
Martin said she found a Facebook post last month asking CBS to viewers to submit a version of the piece for a chance to be featured on the show.
Martin said she is an avid fan of Marsalis and listens to him “over and over again.”
“I worked it for about a week. On April 20, I sent in my video. I had kind of watched their Facebook page that’s real active, and every day they would post a video of somebody,” said Martin, who said she was amazed by the vast number of instruments featured. “I was just hoping I’d get up on that Facebook page. Then, the last day of April, I got a text message from one of the producers that said, ‘Congratulations. Your video has been chosen to open the show this Sunday,’ ” she said.
The show mixed her playing Marsalis’ piece for a 30-second performance to open the show.
Martin said she’s played the trumpet since 1965, and said she was especially motivated to complete the piece with the piccolo trumpet.
“I said, ‘If Winton’s going to do it. I’m going to do it, too,’ ” she said. “I was lucky enough to have a piccolo. My husband gave me this piccolo for Christmas several years ago. It was fun to be able to play it.”
Martin said she’s received thousands of comments, shares and views on social media.
“I’ve gotten comments from people from all over the world,” she said. “Everybody was so proud of Lebanon.”
Martin said she also received special appreciation from her Facebook group comprised of former Thibodaux, La., high school band members.
“They were all excited about it. It was a great way for us to catch up and talk about band days and directors we loved. It was nice,” Martin said.