The Wilson Post staff asked some county residents to describe the best Christmas gift he or she ever received.
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin: “The birth of my granddaughter and grandson.”
Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee: “A picture my granddaughter made for me.”
Wilson County Schools Deputy Director Mickey Hall: “Both of my kids were born close to Christmas in 1993 and 1995.”
Friendship Christian School theater director Key McKinney: “As a child, my favorite gift was an Easy Bake Oven that I received when I was 8 years old in the 1960s. As an adult, my favorite gift would have to be a family trip to Disney World at Christmas. It is always a special gift for me to spend time with my family and remember how blessed I am.”
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler: “Probably a little police uniform, when I was around 6 or 7.”
Wilson Central High School Principal Travis Mayfield: “I can’t think of any gift that I deemed better than the rest. I will say that I like it when students will bring me a handwritten card with a short message about how much they like Wilson Central and my part in their high school life. Being a principal, it’s those kinds of things that make you happy with your profession.”
Mt. Juliet City Planner Jennifer Stewart: “My Nannie and Pawpaw were snowbirds and lived in Florida in the winter. One year, they surprised me and came home for Christmas. I wish I still had them.”
Greg Armstrong: “My best gift was a beagle puppy when I was 5 years old. He was my best friend.”
Restaurant owner Melani Stephens: “My grandmother’s wedding ring. My dad had it mailed it to American Jewelry to ‘doctor it up for me.’ I wear it every day.”
Little Texas singer Duane Propes: “Easy. My daughter, Kinley, born December 21, 2000.”
Mt. Juliet Planning chair Luke Winchester: “That’s a pretty easy one for me. My daughter. She was born 12/21 and her name is Noel. Most beautiful present ever.”
Lauren LaFevors-Flatt: “The best Christmas gift I ever received was finding out on Christmas Eve (2017) that I was expecting.”
WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright: “I am one of those persons that truly cannot think of a memorable Christmas gift — ever. The only thing that comes to mind first is my first child’s (daughter) Christmas when she woke up and found that Santa had arrived. The wonder and delight in her eyes have remained in my memory for over 40 years.”
Jake Sloan: “My best Christmas present ever was definitely my Nintendo N64 in 1997 with Mario Kart and Super Mario 64.”
Wilson Post photographer Dallus Whitfield: “One that I can remember from my pre-teen days was getting a new color television for my room.”
Race car driver Bennie Hamlett: “Best every Christmas present I get ever time is being with my family. I could not ask for anything better.”
Wilson County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore: “A brand-new F-150 Lariat truck from my wife four years ago. I was shocked to say the least.”
Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman: “A ‘Hot Wheels’ track set that took up almost all of the living room floor. Played with that toy ‘til I wore it out.
MJPD Police Chief James Hambrick: “Jesus Christ.”
WCS spokesman Bart Barker: “(My) best Christmas gift was actually last Christmas. It was the first Christmas that I experienced as a father. My wife and I welcomed our first child (a son named Smith) in February of 2018. This Christmas we will have two children. We welcomed our second child this past October (a daughter named Darby Anne).”
Audience of One founder and director Angie Dee: The greatest Christmas gift that I ever received was in 2015. Bob and Pam Black asked me to join Capitol Theatre as a full-time director. Audience of One Productions was just in the infant stages as a company and I could not imagine being anywhere else but on the stage at Capitol Theatre.”
Brian Abston: One of my favorite Christmas gifts was when I was young. I had wanted a Johnny West action figure and his horse Thunderbolt all year. I woke my parents up early before the sun came up. They finally got up and Johnny, Thunderbolt and me rode all over the house that day. That was a pretty special Christmas to me.”
Kristi Galligan: “The best Christmas gift I ever received was my niece Halle! I remember holding her during Christmas service marveling at her newborn cuteness while it snowed outside.”
Marilyn Bryant: “The best gift I ever received was tickets to Alvin Ailey Dance Theater performance for New Year’s Eve one holiday when my mother spent Christmas with me.”
MJ Lucas: “I’m really sentimental so each Christmas I get a family calendar from things that have gone on in the past year and it always means a lot to me. And I usually get a photo book with photos from the past year of my furry babies which always means a lot, too.”
Rick Bell: “My favorite Christmas gift was a ping pong table. My dad and I played all the time. The goal was to get good enough to beat him, and it eventually happened. At least, I don’t think he let me win. We had a lot of fun playing that game.”