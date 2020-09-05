Several Lebanon Square patrons, pedestrians and drivers saw a Lebanon man run through the area with no clothes Aug. 21 around sunset.
Lebanon Police spokesman Sgt. PJ Hardy said the department received several calls that evening about a naked man running through the Square.
“When our officers arrived, they made contact with him on South Maple Street and Gay Street walking down the sidewalk completely naked,” Hardy said.
Police arrested John Davey, 36, of Lebanon and charged him with indecent exposure. Hardy said Davey was coherent and answered questions from officers, did not smell of alcohol and did not appear to be on any narcotics.
Davey also passed exams given by medical personnel, according to Hardy.
“Basically, when asked why he was walking around naked, he simply stated that ‘he just felt like going for a run with nothing on,’ ” Hardy said.