Nashville Shores Waterpark on the shores of Percy Priest Lake in Hermitage will have its summer opening delayed at least one month from the scheduled May 4 opening.
The park’s opening has been delayed by state and Davidson County health department guidelines for COVID-19 precautions.
Early June is the desired target opening date. The Tree Tops Adventure ropes course and zip-lining park will open when the waterpark opens. The lakeside cabins and RV site are open now.
“Safety has always been our number one priority, and we are taking every step possible to ensure the safety of all our guests and employees when the park does open this year,” Nashville Shores Director of Marketing Daniel Strobel said.
He also said that no reopening date has been set.
Guests may wonder about water safety.
“CDC (Centers for Disease Control) stated that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools, and the water chemicals in pools should remove or inactivate the virus,” Strobel said. “We already have detailed, stringent sanitation protocols in place for every department in our park, and we are also taking additional precautions in preparation for our opening to keep our guests and employees safe.”
Strobel also said that when the park reopens, it will limit capacity, be sanitized more frequently, hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the park, employees will wear masks and gloves, all employees will have a daily health screening, and lines for attractions will be changed and marked to maintain social distancing guidelines.
A new slide called Mega Mayhem —one of only six in the world, according to Strobel — has been added for this summer. Riders begin the group raft ride at the top of a six-story platform.
“It is a hybrid slide featuring a huge funnel and a giant four-story wave wall,” Strobel said.