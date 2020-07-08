A national grocery chain has submitted plans to build a new store at the intersection of Hickory Ridge Road and State Route 109 in Lebanon.
The company did not include its name with the submitted site plan to the Lebanon Planning Department. It aims to break ground this fall on a 48,387 square-foot main store to be included in a larger shopping facility.
Further details, such as the number of employees, investment and specific building sizes, have not yet been released.
Kroger and Whole Foods Market representatives said the chains have not submitted site plans to the city for the property. Kroger currently has plans to expand its current Lebanon store on West Main Street.
Florida-based Publix announced plans for a second Gallatin location last year when it signed a lease to open a 48,387-square-foot store to be a part of the Windsong development, to be located at the corner of State Route 109 and South Water Avenue.
The Gallatin project includes 80,000 square feet of commercial space along with nine spots for individual businesses.
Publix has opened 48,387-square-foot facilities since June 3 in Vestavia Hills, Ala., Midlothian, Va., and Macon, Ga. The company also plans to open another 48,387-square-foot facility in Cutler Bay, Fla., on July 16.
Calls to the Publix Media Relations Department were not returned.
“These recruitment projects take time. At first, there was opposition to rezoning and annexing the site, and I feel like my intervention with a written statement of support helped pave the way for this significant development,” said Sarah Haston, Lebanon Economic and Community Development Director.
Haston said she expects the center to be a catalyst for commercial growth in the area.
“This is a win for Lebanon; it is the first large-scale commercial development in that area and will fulfill a pressing need for the rapidly expanding residential neighborhoods nearby,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “I have been saying for quite some time a grocery store would be beneficial there and I know Sarah has been working on this for several years.”
City planning staff currently estimates more than 4,100 new housing units, including some currently under construction, are expected within a three-mile radius of the anchor store.
More business news
New businesses in Lebanon include People’s BBQ, located at 1103 N. Cumberland St. The barbecue restaurant offers pork, chicken and briskets in various forms, including sandwiches and plates, as well a variety of sides and desserts.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit recently completed its conversion to Burkey’s Diner and Drive In at the same location at the corner of West Main Street and South Hartmann Drive.
Burkey’s will offer breakfast and lunch items, including eggs, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, burgers, chicken and cheesesteaks. The drive thru has been converted to curb service.
City Limits Cafe also recently completed its move to the Lebanon Outlet Marketplace. The cafe offers burgers, chicken and fish.