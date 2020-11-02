Wilson County’s early voting turnout for the 2020 general election surpassed 60,000, setting a record as county voters eclipsed the 2016 general election’s total voter turnout.
The Wilson County Election Commission reported 62,281 residents voted during the 14-day early voting period that ended last Thursday, marking a 65 percent voter turnout. There was a total of 57,466 county voters in the 2016 election.
The 2020 early voting total includes 2,704 mail-in votes.
Wilson joined Cheatham, Davidson, Loudon, Rutherford and Williamson counties as the only counties across the state that surpassed the early, absentee and Election Day turnout totals from 2016, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
“These record numbers demonstrate voter confidence in the hard work of election officials across the state. County election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, sensible and responsible election during early voting and we will see the same thing on Election Day,” Hargett said in a news release.
The Lebanon municipal races include contested races for mayor and Ward 2, and uncontested races for Ward 1 and Ward 5.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash faces former city councilors Rick Bell and Rob Cesternino and Ronald “John” DeMoor in a race that could come down to a runoff if no candidate achieves more than 50 percent of the vote, according to the Lebanon City Charter.
A runoff election would be scheduled within 45 days of the election between the two highest vote-getters, and the winner of the runoff would be sworn in 30 days after the election, or before the first Monday in January.
Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton faces challengers Leon Love and Lisa Noble.
Council races do not have a runoff requirement, as a candidate with the most votes is the winner. In the event of a tie, councilors will elect a councilor from the ward in which the tie occurred.
Ward 1 councilor Joey Carmack and Ward 5 councilor Tick Bryan are unopposed.
Mt. Juliet Vice-Mayor James Maness and Wilson County Commission District 10 representative Dan Walker will look to fill the mayoral seat after Mayor Ed Hagerty said he would not seek re-election for a third term.
All three Mt. Juliet Commission races are contested as incumbent Ray Justice will face Vince King in the District 1 race.
Scott Hefner will challenge District 3 commissioner Art Giles, while Gerard Bullock and Jim Bradshaw will challenge incumbent Jennifer Milele for the District 4 seat.
All Mt. Juliet winners are determined by the candidate with the highest number of votes.