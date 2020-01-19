MUSIC CITY HONDA
Location: 88 Belinda Pkwy. at Providence, Mt. Juliet
Owner: Umansky Automotive Group
Contact: (615) 868-1870 or on Facebook
Hours: Sales — Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
Service — Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
What it sells: Honda dealership for new car and used car sales, service center, parts sales, collision repair
Best seller: CR-V is the No. 1 selling SUV in its class
Owner says: “Client Satisfaction is our number one goal.”