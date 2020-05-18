Lebanon 1

Business name: City Electric Supply (CES)

Location: 300 North Cumberland St., Lebanon

Branch manager: Tim Tyler

Phone number: (615) 965-6069

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday

Website: https://www.cityelectricsupply.com/aboutus

Social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cityelectricsupply

Services/products: Electrical wholesale distributor dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial and industrial marketplace

Popular items: Switchgear, lighting

Branch manager says: “We built a strong foundation and relationship for our team while working on renovating and opening this branch. With the three of us having a background in every aspect of the industry — residential, industrial, and commercial — we don’t think there’s anything that can hold us back.”

