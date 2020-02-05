A first-in-the-state partnership between Wilson County Schools and TCAT Lebanon will place a mechatronics lab at the new Green Hill High School.
WCS high school students have been in participating in the dual-credit program for two years, but would attend school for half a school day at TCAT and the other half school day at their high school. Students in the Green Hill program will have that travel time eliminated but will continue to earn college credit along with their high school credit hours. That will help to reduce tuition costs after high school graduation.
“Having a lab onsite makes it new and fresh and convenient for our students,” Green Hill Principal Kevin Dawson said.
Mechatronics involves making assembly and packaging lines in factories operate efficiently. Mechatronics workers provide procedures for that by using computer diagnostics and diagrams, robotic operations and parts replacement skills.
TCAT Hartsville President Mae Wright said that WCS wanted to offer a CTE (Career and Technical Education) program at the high school scheduled to open in August in Mt. Juliet.
Green Hill High School is expected to have a lab set up which duplicates the one used by students at TCAT. The TCAT lab where last week’s announcement was made has 24 computer terminals, a 3D printer, a robotic arm device and skill stations to operate the mechatronics machinery.
“They came to us with the idea and we answered the call,” said Wright, who also is in charge of the Lebanon facility. “This partnership will set the pace for other counties in the state who want to have this kind of program.”
Students will learn skills in the areas of power electronics, hydraulics, electrical, mechanical and pneumatics.
It is expected that the state will pay for most of the expanded program.
“This is really creating a bridge for our students,” WCS Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said. “This is future ready. Our students will not only work through their high school courses but get tied into TCAT as well.”