What began as chatter over a couple cups of coffee evolved into a more than nine-month project in which two local writers have teamed up to produce a history about Lebanon’s first 200 years.
The two talked with local residents, reviewed public records, looked through scrapbooks, made phone calls and sent emails to help further their endeavor.
Former newspaper publisher, editor and author Sam Hatcher and author and book publisher Brandon Wagoner have partnered to put into print a history dedicated solely to Lebanon.
Wagoner’s Grassleaf Publishing company is publishing the Lebanon history book, “Notes from Lebanon’s First 200 Years”.
According to Wagoner, the book is available for purchase at several locations in Lebanon including the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, Gibbs Pharmacy, Gifts on Main on West Main Street, Lebanon City Hall and the Split Bean Roasting Company on East Main Street. The softback edition sells for $20 per copy.
Hatcher, who authored the book “Heisman’s First Trophy” three years ago, said much of what’s in the history book has been captured from other writings, reports by the community’s newspapers, individual interviews, records at Cumberland University and other sources.
He said that there are a significant number of photos in the book, many of which have been in storage or not available for public display.
“I’m sort of a weather freak. And one of my favorite chapters in the book is devoted to weather happenings in Lebanon,” Hatcher said.
“In relation to this topic, Brandon has done an absolutely masterful job in showing a timetable relative to certain local extreme weather occurrences. I know we often talk about how we don’t seem to get as much snow in our winters as we did several years ago and the graph he has created and placed in the book serves to prove this point.”
According Wagoner, the book traces the development of industry and commerce; education (both public and private); healthcare; and other subjects.
He said the book’s final chapter is called “Potpourri”, and addresses the World War II Tennessee Maneuvers, Gen. Robert Hatton and a Civil War battle in downtown Lebanon.
Hatcher, who began a career in journalism after graduating from high school at Castle Heights Military Academy, is a lifelong resident of Lebanon. He often tells that his great grandfather, J.J. Hatcher, was the City’s first electrician and was the one who turned on lights in Lebanon for the first time in the 1800s.
Wagoner, a graduate of Friendship Christian School, holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Tennessee Tech and a master’s degree in engineering management from Lipscomb University.
He started Grassleaf Publishing three years ago and has published several books including children’s books and titles that are faith-based.
LEBANON’S BICENTENNIAL
The City of Lebanon Bicentennial Celebration is set for Saturday, Nov. 23.
Museums and historic sites will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Those sites include the City of Lebanon Museum, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.; The Fessenden House, 236 West Main; Pickett Chapel, 209 E Market Ave.; the Wilson County Veteran’s Museum, 304 E. Main St.; and Fiddler’s Grove at the James E. Ward Ag Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway.
A local acting troupe will interpret historic figures on the Public Square at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
On the Public Square at 10 a.m., the new “Lebanon” mural will be unveiled.
At 1 p.m., a procession with the Lebanon High School Band and the Cumberland University band will begin at Immanuel Baptist Church and proceed down N. Castle Heights Ave. to the Mitchell House.
The Mitchell House will serve as the site of the official Bicentennial ceremony with remarks from Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and State Historian Dr. Carroll Van West. Also, a choir performance and time capsule dedication are scheduled there.
For information go to Lebanon200.com