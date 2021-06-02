Dozens of families and animals throughout Wilson County will benefit from the Night Out for NLOL and Angel Fund Auction that saw at least $14,000 raised for New Leash on Life.
The event, held at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, featured a silent auction and live auction, with the latter bringing in $14,400 on four items for the animal assistance organization in Lebanon. The biggest seller of the night was an original mosaic picture created by Penny Adams of Penny Adams Photography that sold for $12,000.
The canvas print picture showcased four-legged Molly made up of hundreds of New Leash on Life animals.
“Everybody that’s been involved has just been blown away,” New Leash Director Angela Chapman said. “Special thanks to Bob and Pam Black and everybody at the Capitol Theatre for always supporting us.”
Chapman said proceeds from the live auction will go toward the agency’s Angel Fund, which helps pay for treatment for animals that go beyond the normal spay and neuter, vaccination and flea and tick prevention. She said the organization has had 26 instances of those special treatments this year, which has totaled more than $11,000.
“We’ve had a stretch of these beyond regular medical issues,” said Chapman. “That (Angel Fund) prevents us from having to fundraise for every single emergency or major medical issue that comes our way.”
Chapman said although figures for the silent auction are still being totaled, all proceeds would go toward funding the center’s basic operations.
“When we do take an animal in, we really do try to do everything in our power to make sure it gets the best care possible,” she said.
Chapman said the agency has seen an uptick in intake since the start of the pandemic, but not for the same reason most agencies have seen around the country after a rise in pet adoptions during the pandemic.
“Some agencies across the country are seeing animals being returned as people are returning back to work. We are not. That’s not been an issue,” Chapman said. “What we are seeing are people that are losing their home, having to move in with family members that already has a dog that doesn’t get along with their dog, temporary homelessness or being transferred because of their job.”
The agency’s pantry program has also grown during the pandemic, according to Chapman, primarily due to increased numbers of people who face surrendering their pets.
“We’ve always had the pantry program. It’s just grown substantially. We were helping about 300 families in a year, and in March, we gave out food for over 300 cats and over 120 dogs,” said Chapman, who said recipients have typically been one-time recipients.
Chapman said the agency has continued to try to take away stress for pet owners by offering Wellness Friday, typically held on the first Friday of each month. The program started six months ago after Chapman and New Leash staff observed trends during the pandemic.
“One of the things I learned was on average, households that make $45,000 or less don’t see vet care as an option. Even if they know it’s important, they can’t access it,” she said.
Wellness Friday looks to lift some of that burden by offering lowered office fees and services at cost to participants, significantly lowering the cost of services.
“It’s giving people that wouldn’t normally have access to a vet that opportunity,” she said.
For information call (615) 444-1144 or go to newleashonline.org.