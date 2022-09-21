Lebanon Special School District Director Brian Hutto says he is settling into the job well and is excited about the future of the district.
“Rolling into the director’s capacity, one of the best parts of this transition is having (Scott) Benson, former director (of LSSD) and I was able to spend time with him,” Hutto said last month. “The month of June was budget. Having his expertise and a school board that is very proactive we really jumped in and did (budget amendments and the budget).”
Hutto, who took over the position on July 1, said that the month was a “good transition, spending time with principals, in schools and with the central office staff. It’s been good. It’s been a good start.”
The first part of his entry plan was to sit down with each department and administrators.
“I had three questions: What does Lebanon Special do well? Where’s an area we can grow? and how can I serve, he said. “The number one answer unanimously: What do we do well? We take care of our people. That’s evident with our relationships with the local news and with our businesses. I think we’ve cultivated really good relationships.”
He said that starting the school year as a director versus being a principal, is “a different level of anticipation. As a principal you’re preparing class rosters, and you’re getting teachers in their places and facility needs. As director, we’re really preparing in making the right environment for our staff, teachers, bus drivers, custodians. We’ve got the human resources side and the facilities sides. It’s similar, but on a bigger scale.”
Hutto, previously the principal at Coles Ferry Elementary, said that the first day back, “is really special. You can just feel that energy that they have and how excited they are to see their kids. It’s been busy, but good.”
He noted that everyone in the district received a raise this year, and the board absorbed the increase in insurance rates, which went up 5%.
“I want to brag that 86% of our budget goes to our people,” he said. “That’s the priority, so we’re very fortunate.”
Ensuring that the buses are staffed is something Benson started and Hutto carries over to this day.
“Our transportation director, (Geoff Atchley) is passionate about his department and taking care of the bus drivers, so when we talked about having this need, the board jumped in and said, ‘let’s make it worth their time.’”
The drivers are now making $100 per day, he said, noting that “it’s been a good collaborative effort. Mr. Benson started it and I’m going to keep that ball rolling.”
He said there is a behavior team working at each school to assist with emotional issues with students and their families. In addition, the department took federal ESSER funds given to the district and hired a guidance counselor who will rotate to the district’s seven schools.
He said a goal for the first few weeks of the school year was spending as much time as possible in schools.
“Our mission is committed to the community of excellence,” he said. “Community is the key term. When we talk about community, we’re very collaborative. Having seven schools allows us to do things larger districts can’t do.”