Special needs persons will be participating soon in a multi-disciplinary arts programs at Wilson County’s newest arts education business. Dynamic Ballroom and Performing Arts, which will offer music, dance, an afterschool program and homeschool tutorials to people of all ages and abilities.
Owner Kami Weber said the special needs students will be paired with a volunteer who will make the student feel safe, and be a friend and mentor as well as a dance partner at the Mt. Juliet facility.
Weber said that she will rotate partners to make sure a student is comfortable.
“I’ve worked a lot with autistic individuals, as well as those with ADHD, clinical depression, major anxiety and more over the years,” she said. “I’m aware that not everybody can come into a class and dance with just anybody. It will take time for certain people. Partners need to build trust to feel safe.”
Her social media requests for volunteers have brought some responses. However, not everyone can volunteer. Tennessee Promise students are allowed to volunteer only with non-profit groups.
“I am so excited about (the classes),” Weber said. “I grew up in an area where special needs students were included in every class. My best friend was a kid in a wheelchair. To me, that was normal. They might have had additional or different needs, but I didn’t see it.
“When I decided to open my own school, I wanted full creative control to be able to do what I can dream up. I took a look around and there was nothing (involving special needs students in whole classes). I said, ‘why don’t we do that?’ I believe that everybody should have the opportunity to dance. We’re so excited about this.”
Weber said she has a staff of professional dancers, musicians and others who are looking forward to the classes.
“We really want people to be treated with respect and dignity,” she said. “All of us have different needs at different times. If they want to come, they are welcome. We will have kids, teens and adults. We will break the classes into different age groups. They will learn concepts and principals of ballroom, country, line dancing and other types of dance. They will get to know somebody and be able to trust that person. I didn’t see that anywhere in Nashville.”
She added that the program is “more of a passion to bring dancing to everyone. Not everybody has been able to dance or perform music. But I believe everybody should have the chance. I want to give the opportunity. People with special needs are not projects but are people.”
At the end of each semester, Weber plans to have a ball for the students to attend. They will be able to dress up and dance, eat and enjoy each other’s company, she said.
Weber said that she plans to offer scholarship opportunities for those students who wouldn’t be able to take the classes due to monitory issues.
She plans to have two free open house performances with her staff and current students on Monday, Aug. 2 and Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at 1732 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The building is located in a small row of stores near the intersection with Old Lebanon Dirt Road.
For more information, go to dynamicballroomandperformingarts.com.