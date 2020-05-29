The recently opened Local Joe’s Café offers a modern twist to the Southern meat-and-three smorgasbord in Mt. Juliet.
Joe Perricone is a longtime restauranteur and made his homecoming back to Mt. Juliet in February when he and his son and business partner Joseph opened the restaurant on North Mt. Juliet Road across the street from the WeGo train station.
The new business got caught up in the March tornado no electricity for four days and employees stuck at home) and COVID-19 restrictions. It reopened May 4 for lunch and dinner.
“Our customers are so happy to see us,” Joe said. “This town has been so generous with donations, buying gift certificates. The community’s encouragement is beyond.”
Joe owned Our Place on North Mt. Juliet Road for 11 years. He sold it in 2008.
“Well, the lease was up,” he said. “We were dealing with the widening of North Mt. Juliet Road, road closures and lots of dust.”
He opened Our Place Café in Hendersonville in 2010 and just recently sold that to come back to Mt. Juliet.
“It was something new, and a great opportunity for the next step,” he said. “It was chance to come back with a little money in my pocket, good for my family.”
Joseph recently graduated for UT Chattanooga with a degree in entrepreneurship and marketing.
“He went right into work,” Joe said. “He’s our general manager at Local Joe’s.”
The furniture and décor are modern. The fare is high-end southern – prime rib, salmon, grouper, tenderloin, Cajun turkey and beef short ribs.
Joe said nobody was prepared for this surreal time in the restaurant world. This ‘new’ real at his new He has added carryout and curbside service as well.
“My employees are the most important thing,” Joe said quietly.
He said he knew he would survive the trials.
“We want people to come to our restaurant,” he said. “We are happy and ready to serve our wonderful community.”
LOCAL JOE’S CAFÉ
Where: 2037 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet
Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday, closed; Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch only)
Owners: Joe Perricone and his son Joseph
Contact: (615) 553-2525. Localjoescafe.com and @localjoescafe.