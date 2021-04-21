Dr. Cherrye Robertson has been named the new principal for Byars Dowdy Elementary, the Lebanon Special School District announced.
She will be replacing Becky Siever who will open the new Jones Brummett Elementary School in August.
Robertson most recently served the Murfreesboro City Schools as principal of Reeves-Rogers Elementary. She has 19 years of experience in education with 11 of those as a school administrator.
Robertson holds degrees from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Lee University with her culminating doctorate in Educational Leadership from Carson Newman University.
“It is my belief that students learn best when in a supportive environment where all stakeholders are engaged and nurtured. Our students and faculty deserve an environment that is held to the highest academic and cultural expectation. Byars Dowdy richly upholds these values, and it is my honor and privilege to become a part of such a great place and tradition,” Robertson said.