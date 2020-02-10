Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.