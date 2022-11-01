Construction at Stoner Creek Elementary in Mt. Juliet is almost complete and the school being rebuilt after a March 2020 tornado is scheduled to open after Thanksgiving.
“Everything is still on track to begin teaching and learning in their new building right after Thanksgiving break,” Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker said. “There will be a gradual move-in process throughout November.”
Internal work, including the tiles, ceilings and fixtures, is being done now, Barker said.
When the school opens, the students will be zoned for SCES and there will be no students from other schools. The new SCES will hold 1,000 students.
“The school largely will resemble some of our more modern elementary schools, but it’s a great layout with a lot of space,” Barker said. “SCE has largely been without playground equipment through all of this so they are getting a wonderful new playground and we’re excited about that for them.”
The ribbon cutting ceremony is likely to take place in December, Barker said, noting that no official date has been set.
Adjacent West Wilson Middle School, heavily damaged in the same tornado, is undergoing “ground level stuff,” he said noting that footers are being placed and “important groundwork” remains the day-to-day work taking place out there right now.
“The contract for completion is for 24 months, however we will know much more next summer about if an early acquisition may take place,” Barker said. “This winter’s weather will be important in the process for construction speed. Opening West Wilson Middle will certainly create relief, especially at Mt. Juliet Middle.
The district plans to remove the 10 portables from SCES. There is a possibility that four will go to West Elementary School and six would possibly go to Mt. Juliet Middle School.
“However, there’s still some fact gathering on this on what sites are able to absorb those safely and effectively,” Barker said. “Nothing is officially official just yet on number of portables to locations just yet, but that’s the desire of the district for portable plans at the moment.”
The district is in the planning stages of replacing or significant repair of roofing at Tuckers Crossroads, Lakeview Elementary, Elzie D. Patton Elementary and W.A. Wright Elementary. The work will be discussed at future board of education meetings, Barker said.
“These projects are needed because it’s due for these types of projects at these particular schools,” he said. Estimated costs were discussed and a budget amendment was approved at the Oct. 17 county commission meeting.