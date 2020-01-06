The Wilson Post staff asked some notable county residents to provide their New Year’s Resolutions list:
Lynn Morin, Wilson Central choir director: Over the years, my New Year’s resolutions have progressed from resolving to start some short-lived goal into resolving to develop gratitude in my daily life, help people feel valued, continue to grow as an educator, focus on helping my students reach their potential not only as choral musicians but as compassionate citizens as well.”
Rep. John Rose: Historically I have not been much for New Year’s Resolutions so I would resolve to be a better husband and father and maybe better balance my work responsibilities and my family responsibilities.
Edie Pope, Watertown High School theatre teacher: Most of my “resolutions” are related to my professional life or finances. Now I’m building the first theatre department at Watertown High School and graduating (from graduate school). I attribute all this to my habit of planning and my driving determination.”
Mike Jennings, Wilson County Attorney: I have made resolutions from time to time, but not every year. I would have to say by and large that I have not stuck to them so well. I pretty much now just look back on the outgoing year and charge myself to do a better job in everything in the coming year.
Marilyn Bryant: Stop procrastinating; Start playing piano and painting again; Develop a healthier lifestyle.
MJ Lucas: Get back to the gym; Start renovations on my house; Spend more time on the water, the beach and the lake; Get better organized.
Rick Bell: To work hard at teaching and mentoring students at Cumberland University; To research the history of Lebanon and share its importance to our state and our nation; To help Empower Me reach its goal of building a recreational center for young people with special needs; To learn how to play the guitar.
Kimberly McGee, WCS School Board member: I do not make New Year’s Resolutions. I set goals because they keep me focused and that’s what’s important to me.
Lauren LaFevers-Flatt: Continuing our weekly family gatherings; To consciously make a positive difference in the lives of people that God allows to cross my path each day; Find 20 families in 2020 that fall in love with our brand new LIKAZOO Event Barn venue and choose to book it; Continue to promote how wonderful Wilson County is through volunteering at the Wilson County Fair.
Angela Chapman: Spread the word that The Joy Clinic for spay/neuter is open to anyone with a dog or cat that needs the pet fixed; Drink less caffeine; Live in the moment more; Use my time more efficiently.
Greg Armstrong: A vacation with my wife.