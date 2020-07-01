The Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau will unveil its latest Paint WilCo mural that will honor the thousands of veterans in Wilson County.
The mural will honor veterans with a United States flag featuring the words “Thank You,” with silhouetted service men and women. It is the fourth mural done through the Paint WilCo initiative.
The groups will unveil the mural on Wednesday, July 1 at 3:30 p.m. at 312 E. Main St., adjacent to the Wilson County Veterans Museum.
According to a news release from the convention and visitors bureau, the mural is being painted by Brad VanHook from Advance Signs in Lebanon, and the wall was donated by Darrell and Lisa Noble, owners of Cedar City RV.
The Paint WilCo program plans to have 10 murals throughout Wilson County by the end of 2020.