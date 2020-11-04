Nine classes at four Lebanon Special School District schools, and one grade at a fifth school, are being quarantined due to exposure of coronavirus at the respective schools, according to a news release from LSSD sent Monday afternoon.
One kindergarten class at Coles Ferry Elementary; three third-grade classes at Sam Houston Elementary, one sixth grade class and one Comprehensive Development Class at Walter J. Baird Middle School; and one Comprehensive Development Class, a first-grade class and one fourth-grade class at Castle Heights Elementary have been required to quarantine for 14-days.
In addition, the entire sixth grade at Winfree Bryant Middle School has also been quarantined. No athletic teams have been affected by the quarantines, the release said.
In all, 23 people, including six teachers or staff members and 17 students, have received positive test results for COVID-19.
Last Thursday, LSSD Director Scott Benson said, “with our recent state and local announcements over the last several days, we are all aware that there is an increase in COVID-19 data. As a school system, we are closely monitoring our community data as well as our system data of positive cases and direct contact exposures.
“All six of our schools are feeling the impact of the community situation. Approximately 95% of our positive COVID-19 cases can be attributed to household or community situations which are then brought into school. Because of our safety practices and quick response time, a 5% or less transmission rate within the school has been identified.
“While our actual number of positive cases is very low, the effect of one positive case can have a tremendous impact on the school community. Because of this, families should prepare and make plans for potential class, grade, school, and even district closures should this trend continue.”
When an LSSD student or teacher tests positive, LSSD leaders contact the parents of everyone who has come into within six feet of a positive individual for 15 minutes or more. That exposure comes beginning 48 hours prior to the testing of symptoms of the positive person. That is using the Health Department’s definition of exposure.
Benson said in October that “several individual classes have already experienced distance learning. There is no doubt that throughout the year we will continue to quarantine positive cases and direct contact exposures. However, we can all work together to help reverse the trend we are experiencing in our community and in our schools.”