A Facebook page that Wilson County Schools board member Joseph Padilla created was the primary target of at least 10 complaints filed since September but the board’s three-person Ethics Committee unanimously dismissed nine of the complaints at a hearing last Thursday.
Padilla, who was elected in August 2022, faced those accusing him in a nearly four-hour meeting. The boardroom in the school district’s central office was packed with nearly 75 community members, most of them Padilla supporters.
“These people are my family, not supporters,” he said. “We have a common goal of providing the best education in the safest environment to all students.”
Padilla created the page, called ”WCS District 4 Joseph Padilla,” last year and it remained on Facebook until January, when he said he deactivated the page.
Among the Facebook comments Padilla made were congratulations to Republican election winners across the country last November, including Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders and Texas governor Greg Abbott. All of them are Republicans.
Many of the ethics complaints came about because the title of the page made it seem like it was a page created by or endorsed by WCS.
The school district does not provide official Facebook pages for any of the seven board members. Board chair Jamie Farough and board member Carrie Pfeiffer each have a Facebook page with “Wilson County Schools” in the title. The content on those pages is typically a recap of board meetings and district and school announcements.
Padilla has two accounts, one under Joseph A. Padilla and the other under Joseph Padilla. On the page under Joseph A. Padilla, he wrote, “These are my personal thoughts and opinions, I only represent myself on this account.” There is nothing available to see when this was added.
However, the profile picture has his WCS badge, with his photo and the words “Wilson County Schools.”
“My wife likes my smile in that picture, and I try my best to make her happy,” he said about the badge.
Ethics committee chair Melissa Lynn said that it was considered an official page by board members.
At the hearing the person who made the complaint would read it and provide additional comments to or answer questions from Lynn and the two other members of the committee, Larry Tomlinson and Kimberly McGee. Padilla gave a response to each complaint, also answering questions from the committee. Supporters of both sides clapped after some of the comments.
The only complaint that was not dismissed said Padilla provided a photo of a teacher’s classroom door without her permission to a Nashville TV station. The committee (which could have ruled on any of the complaints with a 2-1 vote) decided to present that complaint to the full board for consideration of a public censure of Padilla.
“I have never taken any pictures of any doors at Green Hill High School,” Padilla said. “It seems that particular picture is from the Green Hill High School Official Facebook Page that is accessible by anyone including media outlets. If you review the actual (Channel 4) news story the complainant is referencing, you will see that her name is illegible, her name is never mentioned, Green Hill High School is never mentioned, and pictures of Elzie Patton are shown throughout the news story.”
The TV station interviewed Padilla who proposed a new policy during a meeting to prohibit teachers from putting LGBTQ Pride Flag stickers on the classroom door to represent a “safe space” for those students. Padilla recommended putting stickers and signs in the school lobby.
“I have no problem with the LGBTQ community or any group that tries to make America a ‘More Perfect Union,’ ” he said in an interview three days after the meeting. “The problem lies when groups try to tear down the very foundation that America was built on. If you don’t like it, leave.”
Erin Moore, who filed one of the dismissed complaints, said, “I am incredibly frustrated. The (committee) said he violated their ethics policy and dismissed them anyway. I think the board was under a lot of pressure because there were a lot of people in the room.”
McGee said it was difficult for the committee members to separate fact from opinion in Padilla’s online posts and the complaints. Tomlinson repeatedly said Padilla made mistakes in comments soon after being elected when he didn’t know what he could and couldn’t say and how it would reflect on him as a school board member. He received assurance a couple of times from Padilla that he has met with WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell to review and understand how board members need to follow district guidelines.
“I’m glad the hearing is over, but I am concerned that the complainants will not accept the results,” Padilla said last Sunday. “This hearing had absolutely nothing to do with ethics. This was about leftover emotions from the election.
“I don’t think the complaints were appropriate or justified. I think the ethics committee did the best they could do with the information they had. I was really disappointed with the lack of evidence. It was also troubling that the proof that was submitted only told half the story. It seemed like I was on trial for hurt feelings and thought crimes.”