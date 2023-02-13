A Facebook page that Wilson County Schools board member Joseph Padilla created was the primary target of at least 10 complaints filed since September but the board’s three-person Ethics Committee unanimously dismissed nine of the complaints at a hearing last Thursday.

Padilla, who was elected in August 2022, faced those accusing him in a nearly four-hour meeting. The boardroom in the school district’s central office was packed with nearly 75 community members, most of them Padilla supporters.

Tags

Recommended for you