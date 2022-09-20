Lebanon Special School District school Sam Houston Elementary has been named a Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Reward School designation is based on performance of all students on six indicators. A school must have an overall performance rating of 3.1 out of 4 to qualify. Sam Houston scored a 3.6. There are 427 schools in Tennessee that received designation as a Reward School this year, according to a TDOE news release.
LSSD school Jones Brummett Elementary also met the qualifier with a 3.9. However, because the school was only in its first year of existence in 2021-2022, it did not meet other eligibility requirements for the distinction of Reward School status, according to a press release issued by LSSD.
In August, the state announced that LSSD was named a Level 5 district, which is the highest score a district can earn when measuring student growth.
“We were still celebrating our Level 5 status when we received accountability determinations with Reward School announcements. Sam Houston kicked off the week with a big Reward School celebration. It’s a major accomplishment for them, and we want to recognize them as well as all of our schools for a job well done,” LSSD Director of Schools Brian Hutto said in a news release.
WCS schools
Wilson County Schools announced that eight of its schools were named as Reward Schools.
The schools are: W.A. Wright, Springdale, Gladeville and Rutland elementary schools; Watertown Middle School; and Mt. Juliet, Green Hill and Watertown high schools. This is the third year in a row that Rutland has been named a Reward School.
“We’ve had an excellent year academically,” WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said at the school board meeting when the Reward School announcement was made. “With all the business we do, academics is why here. To ensure our kids compete nationally and globally. That’s what education is about. Where we rank among our peers is outstanding. We are an outstanding district.”
WCS also was named a Lebel 5 district in the state.
In addition, six students were honored for improving in literacy for the past school year. The students are Thacker Cheatham at Watertown Middle; Andrea Fuentes at Carroll Oakland School; Lily Bankston at Green Hill High; Jacob Rasinar and Colin Mindek at Lebanon High and Loren Edwards at Mt. Juliet High School.