Now in its 50th holiday season, Hidden Hollow’s Christmas Light Spectacular, the largest Christmas light display in the Upper Cumberland, is sparkling with a myriad of lights that may number as high as a million.
This country boy’s scaled-down version of an Opryland Christmas was hatched by the irrepressible Arda Lee in 1972, 12 years before the Nashville resort and convention center began its Country Christmas events.
After his death at the age of 88 in 2004, Lee’s daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Jimmy Richardson, carried on the show for three years. Longtime Cookeville residents Vince and Amanda Taylor purchased the property in 2007 and have continued the tradition since then.
Last year more than 10,000 visitors came to see the lights and hear the music, half of them from outside of Putnam County. They entered by crossing a brightly-lighted covered bridge, but then everything here is swathed in colorful lights.
A water wheelhouse with lights synchronized to Christmas songs proves to be one of the highlights. Multitudes of lights and displays reveal glittering candy canes, reindeer, elves, snowmen, candles, Victorian characters, stars, wise men and Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.
Located off Interstate 40 on the eastern edge of Cookeville, this drive-thru lights display (guests are welcome to get out of their cars and stroll amidst the displays and visit the snack bar/gift shop) is open 5-9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.
Leaving the lights on
Lee purchased the property in 1952. In 1996, the native Tennessean with a magnificent Yuletide obsession told this writer, “All my life I’ve loved Christmas lights. In 1972, I put ’em up and didn’t charge anything. In 1975, I went to Marietta, Ga., and bought an entire shopping center of lights: two truckloads. That’s when I started charging 50 cents a person. The more lights I bought, well, I had to go up to a dollar.”
Admission nowadays is $6-$7 per person.
“There’s thousands and thousands of lights. … Thanksgiving is when it all really breaks loose. No way to count ’em,” said Lee, who referred to them as his “Christmas lights of love.”
Taylor, who owns Vinnie T’s Restaurant in Cookeville and runs a brisk catering business, and his wife, had no clue what they were getting into when they bought this 52 acres of hill, hollow, waterfall and ponds that had passionately been transformed by Lee, a man they never met.
“We saw they were going to auction the property. My wife wanted to come, and said, ‘Let’s just ride out there.’ We had no intentions of buying. We talked to a realtor friend and asked her what it would go for. She gave us an estimate, and we thought, ‘Not too bad,’ ” recalled Taylor.
“We’d been planning to build or find a farmhouse and enjoy country living. We came out and we bid, and we got it. Afterward people asked us if we were going to keep doing the Christmas lights. We didn’t know. We thought we could figure it out and said, ‘Yeah, let’s try it,’ and figured we also could rent it out for weddings and parties.
“But we didn’t live on the property, and we knew we would have to be here to operate, so we had a 10-year building plan,” said Taylor, whose family of four includes sons Skylar, 18, and Dalton, 12, moved here five years ago into the house they built on a bluff overlooking the hollow.
“We got out here and things started happening. There were buildings that needed to be fixed or refurbished. This big wheelhouse was finished two years ago, and we’ve refurbished the church building, Hidden Hollow Chapel, and are hoping to have more weddings. So why’d we end up driving out here and ended up buying this place? Meant to be, maybe.”
The Taylors tackled the holiday challenge right away.
“We did not really know what we were doing. We did not have a clue, but we had his helpers, and they knew what and when. I tagged along the first five years and came up with new ideas,” said Taylor, who found LED lights to be his new best friends.
“When you start replacing burned-out bulbs, you can blow out a lot of bulbs, but when you can plug in 500 LEDs over little bulbs that’s was when we started expanding with more lights.
Hidden Hollow’s chief elf said preparation is a year-round thought process.
“You buy Christmas ornaments out of season when they’re 20 to 40 percent off. In summer, if we put in a new piece then we have to have power. I’ve had a good crew helping me for 10 years. We start in late October, and we’ll work two or three 30-to-40-hour weekends.
“The first weekend we’ll get all the ornaments out of the barn and place them where they’re gonna go. Next we get a lift truck and get all the high stuff up. Finally, we finish putting in the plugs and checking the bulbs.”
Does he know exactly how many individual lights that shine here at night?
“I claim a million, but I haven’t counted ’em. I ask the kids who come to try to and count ’em, but they say ‘no’ and tell me they guess there are a million of them.”
Christmas family tradition
Among the throngs that have made the holiday trek to Hidden Hollow a must are Sylinia Oakes of Sparta, her husband, Robert, and daughters Sophie and Laney.
“I began the tradition with my parents and sister in the early ’90s. I do not recall missing a year,” said Oakes. “After I married we took our children, and now one of them is married, and so we take her spouse. I hope I have grandchildren so they can see it.”
Describing the experience, she said, “What is there not to love about lights? It’s happiness and joy, and light is the opposite of dark. Who doesn’t crave to see light? Even if it’s cold outside, you can drive through. I have great memories of getting out with my daughters, and, no matter how cold, they wanted to get on the swings down by the water and feed the deer. My husband even remembers an albino boa constrictor.
“I always think of the great memories we have and would not take anything for them. It’s a night we always look forward to every year. My husband says, ‘What night are we going to Hidden Hollow?’ Every year they offer something new. They do a phenomenal job.
For the Taylors to keep the tradition rolling it takes about 15 people most nights. That includes Skylar working the ticket booth, greeting guests and helping in the kitchen, while Dalton helps his father make funnel cakes and also assists with the pony rides.
“For me the nights are organized chaos. I’m talking to guests, making funnel cakes, helping park cars and answering questions,” said Taylor, who added that the tour takes about 30 minutes if you don’t get out of your car.
As for a few more reflections on Hidden Hollow’s mastermind, Arda Lee mostly wore overalls, work clothes and a cap and had a wizened face with an elfin grin. He loved country music and munching peanuts that he cracked straight from their shells.
And as for a bit of his love of laughter, Lee posted a sign on his wishing well that read: “Toss in a coin and make a wish. It may come true. Toss in a quarter and mine will come true.”
Summing up his favorite place and favorite time of year, Lee shared, “People come up here; they’re the friendliest crowd you ever seen. People will mix and mingle like they’ve known each other all their lives. Christmas lights and the Christmas spirit bring them all together.”
When Taylor thinks about what he enjoys most about Hidden Hollow in December, he seems to be in lockstep with his predecessor as he says, “I like seeing the kids’ smiles when they’re with Santa and the Snowman. We have lights that twinkle like snowflakes and reflect on the ground, and the kids try to step on them. The holidays are a magic time. There’s joy in peoples’ faces. Everybody seems to be in the holiday spirit and happy to be here.”