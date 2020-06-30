Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry will have a new director beginning July 1 as Benny Nolen will lead the 21-year-old faith-based organization.
“It is with much joy I am welcoming my son-in-law and daughter, Benny and Lisa Nolen, to take over the reins and operations responsibilities. Benny will be the new Director and Lisa will operate the office,” Joseph’s Storehouse co-founder Peggy Evans said in a news release. “They are very qualified plus the fact they love Joseph’s Storehouse and have supported it for years.”
Nolen, a Lebanon native, is a Belmont University and Bellevue University graduate. He most recently worked as assistant CEO of Methodist Health in Henderson, Ky., with more than 25 years in the non-profit hospital field.
Nolan also previously served on the Joseph’s Storehouse Board of Directors.
Pastors Bob and Peggy Evans founded Joseph’s Storehouse in 1999 to “help those in the county with their food needs and give hope and encouragement to them in their lives.”
Bob Evans died in 2018. The organization serves about 400-500 families per month throughout Wilson County.