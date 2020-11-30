School safety will be included on the agenda for the Dec. 7 Wilson County Schools board meeting and one board member says that information has been requested about issuing ID cards for the county’s high school students.
The issue follows a Nov. 4 incident at Green Hill High School during which a non-student was found in a classroom during school hours.
Ezekiel McFarland, reportedly in his 20s, was charged with criminal impersonation and being improperly on school grounds. When school resource officers removed him from the classroom, McFarland said his name was Travon Smith and that he had just moved to Wilson County from Chicago.
“After a Skyward search of Mr. Smith, no records were found by that name,” Dillard wrote in his report. “During the time of this interview, it was found that Mr. Smith had earlier in the day spoke with a different assistant principal in reference to retrieving his school schedule in which he gave the name of (a juvenile) to that principal.”
McFarland continually stated that his mother was supposed to have registered him for school and that he was in the 11th grade. He also gave the SROs and an assistant principal a home address in Mt. Juliet.
Dillard went to the address to contact a legal guardian. A woman at the address said that McFarland was her son. The mother said that McFarland was supposed to be in search of a job that day.
“Many of you have asked or commented about the use of student IDs,” board member Carrie Pfeiffer said in a social media post. “The board has asked for information about the issuance of IDs to our high school students, and when we have received that information, I will share it.”
GHHS principal Kevin Dawson, who was ill and not at the school on the day of the incident, said in a letter to parents, that “our students enter in one location for security purposes and temperature screenings, but even then and without a security scanning system, it can be difficult to know if an unregistered student walked into commons area until they have to disperse for class. We have thoroughly investigated the situation and areas where we can improve.”
“We want to reassure our families that safety is the top priority for all our campuses within our district,” said Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker. “This week, there has been a lot of attention, and some false comments, directed towards Green Hill High School following a trespassing incident that recently happened. We understand that any type of trespassing incident among our schools can create added concerns. We take these matters very seriously.”