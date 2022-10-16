It was a few minutes shy of the bewitching hour last Oct. 29 when an anxious Justin Roberts got on a knee inside a horse trailer at Dead Land Haunted Woods and popped the big question to his bewildered girlfriend, Madison Vaughn.
He had nothing to fear. She said yes.
“It was kind of a surprise factor. We both like to go to haunted woods and stuff like that. I knew it would catch her off guard. She knew I had the ring. She was just dumbfounded, and she is not one to not know what’s going on,” said the groom to be, who proposed to Madison inside Dead Land’s souvenir shop, the Peddlers Cart.
Along with the couple that evening was Katie Sudberry, Madison’s best friend and maid of honor. Justin tipped Katie off so that she would be ready to capture the happy moment in a picture.
Recalled Madison, “We were drawn into the souvenir stand by the lady (Shannon Kinkle) working there. We went in, and I picked up a couple of cards that you could put on peoples’ cars if they had parked bad. Katie and Justin were standing behind me, and Katie said, ‘Hey, Madison.’ I turned around and there Justin is down on one knee. I was just pure shocked, and the lady in the booth was almost screaming. She was so excited. It was definitely a night to remember.”
Oct. 22 will be an even bigger night to remember as the duo is scheduled to tie the knot in an outdoor wedding (not at Dead Land). Madison planned to take her bridal party to the Lebanon scream park the week before she and Justin swap vows and say, “I do.”