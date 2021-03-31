Churches throughout Wilson County are preparing for upcoming Easter services with some returning to in-person services after a year pandemic.
Lebanon First United Methodist Church lead pastor Ryan Bennett said the church has plans for an on-site Easter service and believed better times were coming to churches as vaccines continue to roll out.
Bennett said every church staff and tech member has been vaccinated, as well as 80 percent of the church’s worship team.
“I was one of the first ones to put my arm out there when the opportunity come out,” said Bennett, who said he received his vaccine in January.
“I cried tears of joy to know that these folks who have served week in and week out over the last year in unknown and uncertain circumstances, and put themselves out there for the sake of our mission, are now gaining a level of protection,” he said.
Bennett said the church has followed recommended protocols throughout the pandemic, even as they are being rewritten by national and state health leaders. The church returned to limited in-person service last year.
Services include numbered socially distanced pews for 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services and other protocols to protect churchgoers.
“We anticipate by the end of April, some shifting to different protocols,” Bennett said.
Kirsta Patterson attends Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church. She said the church changed to in-person services late last summer but returned to virtual services after COVID-19 cases spiked throughout the area. The church resumed in-person services earlier this month.
“I do try to attend in-person service when possible,” Patterson said. “There are still safety protocols the church is practicing, including no nursery service at the moment, so, being a mother of a toddler, it is harder to make it every week,” she said. “I feel my church is following all guidelines to keep the congregation and myself safe so that makes me feel comfortable to go and worship.”
Patterson said protocols at the church include temperature checks, mask requirements, social distancing within the sanctuary and other practices.
Patterson said she’s anticipating attending service Easter Sunday after COVID-19 heavily altered Easter service plans last year.
“Easter draws a large crowd for my church with families in from out of town and so the church has planned for service to be outside so we can all worship while social distancing,” she said.
Bennett said the Methodist church has also planned an outdoor Easter service on the church’s campus.
“It’ll be just a joyous, joyous occasion,” said Bennett.
Wilson County’s virus case count climbed to 17,381 cases as of March 26. The latest figures included 218 deaths and 307 hospitalizations.
As of March 26, Wilson County averaged 35.8 new cases reported per day over 14 days from March 13 through March 26. The average for the 14 days prior was 41.9 cases per day.
In Wilson County, 50,407 vaccines have been distributed, and 22.84 percent of residents have received at least one dose, according to the state department of health. Just under 12 percent of county residents have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson, which is a single-dose vaccine.