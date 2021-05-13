The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has announced the immediate closure of Laguardo Day Use Beach at Old Hickory Lake in Lebanon due to E.coli detected in the water.
High water levels and geese are suspected to be the cause.
The recreation area is still open for picnicking and boat launching, and the playground remains open. No other beaches at Old Hickory Lake are affected.
Signs have been posted and caution tape installed warning the public not to swim at this location. Follow-up testing of Laguardo beach swimming area will continue until conditions return to acceptable levels.
For any questions pertaining to the beach closure, call the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at (615) 822-4846.