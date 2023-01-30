The Wilson County Omegas and The Wilson County Omega Project ended 2022 on a positive note.
"There were several events held that we are proud to have played a part in," said Brandon Taylor, co-treasurer of the Wilson County Omega Project.
The Wilson County Omegas and The Wilson County Omega Project ended 2022 on a positive note.
"There were several events held that we are proud to have played a part in," said Brandon Taylor, co-treasurer of the Wilson County Omega Project.
On October 27 the Wilson County Omegas and The Wilson County Omega Project attended Cumberland University's Fall Festival to pass out candy to over 500 children.
Earl Berry Jr., President of the Graduate Chapter and president of the Wilson County Omega Project, gave some uplifting advice to young men at the university about life and college.
Earlier that day, the Wilson County Omega Project volunteered at the Joseph Storehouse Food Drive to serve over 200 families.
During the week of November 14 the Wilson County Omegas and The Wilson County Omega Project passed out donuts for faculty and staff appreciation week at Cumberland University.
WCOP then hosted the third annual Sickle Cell Anemia Drive in Baird Chapel on Cumberland University's campus in partnership with the Breaking the Sickle Cell Cycle Foundation.
There were free 23andMe kits sent to everyone who donated along with free t-shirts supplied by the Red Cross as well.
The Wilson County Omegas and The Wilson County Omega Project gave away 300 holiday baskets during the month of November and December for the Thanksgiving Basket Drive and the Christmas Basket Drive.
WCOP and the Wilson County Omegas partnered with the Nashville Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. as well as the Wilson County Civic League with the donation of food from Joseph's Storehouse and Walmart.
Over the summer months of 2022, the Wilson County Omega Project offered free movie nights at Lebanon's Roxy 10 Theatre, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
In addition, pool parties and 3-on-3 basketball tournaments were held at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center with the sponsorship of Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, the Jimmy Floyd Family Center and CedarStone Bank.
Bro. Earl Berry Jr. and Brandon Taylor received Co-Omega Man of the Year awards from their service within the community with the Wilson County Omega Project along with other service projects.
Lebanon State Farm agent Kay Maynard received the Citizen of the Year award for her service with the Wilson County Omega Project.
For more information about the Wilson County Omegas, contact Berry at (615) 519-6452 or email thewcop22@gmail.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.