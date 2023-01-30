Omegas group

The Wilson County Omegas and the ladies of Nashville Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. distributed food baskets during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. 

 SUBMITTED

The Wilson County Omegas and The Wilson County Omega Project ended 2022 on a positive note.

"There were several events held that we are proud to have played a part in," said Brandon Taylor, co-treasurer of the Wilson County Omega Project.

Tags

Recommended for you