It’s getting cold out there and who doesn’t want to curl into a hoagie sandwich and homemade soup, tucked in a bistro just opened in Mt. Juliet.
A juicy Reuben; Swiss cheese galore, or perhaps, a BLT with thick Applewood smoked bacon. No, not dinner, but for breakfast and lunch.
The Humble Hoagie opened last month at the intersection of Nonaville and Lebanon roads. The place has been transformed by Jessica and Paul Maracci, who live about 10 minutes from the restaurant. It’s not a franchise, but a restaurant that is the dream of these parents of two kids (5 and 8).
Paul has 22 years of experience in the culinary field. He went to culinary school and worked 10 years at Opryland Hotel. However, the idea of opening a sandwich shop came to Paul when he was 25 because he enjoyed making soups and sandwiches.
“They are a simple food, good food with simple ingredients,” he said. “Though it may be more labor intensive, this has been a more rewarding experience so far.”
Jessica said she knew Paul’s desire to open a sandwich shop. Both drive on the road that fronts the former Rhythm Saloon building.
They checked out the place three times and then hit the switch.
“I saw it was up for lease and I called about it,” Jessica said. “There has been a lot of praying.”
In mid-June, they began to renovate the building and spent many nights after the kids were tucked in bed ironing out the menu.
“We needed to include veggie, gluten free and a kid’s menu,” Jessica said.
They both love breakfast, so that was a focus as well. Breakfast items are available all nine hours that the restaurant is open.
Paul is working about 70 hours a week.
“I was anxious, but we prayed over it and we have a sense of calm, no matter what,” Jessica said.
They said that they feel a sandwich is the most humble of foods. Their two kids, Emma and Liliana have lived in the restaurant their parents created for Mt. Juliet while they prepared for customers.
“They are so proud and tell everyone they own a restaurant,” said Jessica, while she laughed.
The Reuben has emerged the favorite with customers. The signature hoagie is the “Humble” that is ham, turkey, house-made roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise on an eight-inch hoagie. Tomato, corn chowder and broccoli cheese are some of the soups made from scratch.
They said they are a Mt. Juliet family wanting to serve up fresh food to their neighbors.
“It was exciting,” Jessica said about the opening last month. “There were so many friends and strangers, and a lot of church support. “
HUMBLE HOAGIE
Location: 12192 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Owners: Jessica and Paul Maracci
Contact: (615) 288-4500