EGG HUNT -- The City of Lebanon's annual Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled April 4, has been canceled.
CITY CLEAN-UP -- City of Lebanon Public Works Department's annual curbside spring clean-up will not be held in April. The tentative start date is Monday, Oct. 12.
DON FOX PARK --Don Fox Park is now closed due to COVID-19. The main area and loop of the park is closed along with playgrounds, pavilions and green spaces. The Cedar City Trail/Hill Street portion of the track is open for walkers only in that area. The dog park is also closed.
EMISSIONS TESTING -- Operations for both the Lebanon and Mt. Juliet locations of the Tennessee Vehicle Emissions Inspection have been suspended until further notice. The Lebanon site is located at 810 Tennessee Blvd. The Mt. Juliet site is located at 300 Mundy Memorial Dr.
COMMUTER TRAIN -- The WeGo / Music City Star will operate on a reduced schedule, with the third inbound/outbound trip of the morning canceled and the third inbound/outbound trip of the afternoon canceled. All other trips will run as scheduled.
CIVIC LEAGUE -- The Wilson County Civic League's annual fundraising dinner scheduled for Saturday, April 18 has been postponed until Saturday, July 25.
TEACHER BANQUET -- The annual Teacher of the Year banquet, scheduled for Friday, April 3 has been postponed. The new date reserved at this time is Friday, May 15.
JFFC -- The Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon is closed through Thursday, April 30.
WC SCHOOLS -- Wilson County Schools will remain closed until at least Thursday, April 30.
LSSD -- The Lebanon Special School District will remain closed through Thursday, April 30.
FCS -- Friendship Christian School's campus is closed to students. Teachers are conducting online lessons / classes.
MJCA -- Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will remain closed through Thursday, April 30.
REC SPORTS -- The City of Lebanon's t-ball season is suspended until further notice. Should the decision be made to cancel the entire season, all fees will be refunded.
SENIORS -- The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center will remain closed through the end of April.
ELECTION COMMISSION -- The Wilson County Election Commission will be open 8 am - 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. The lobby will remain open for the convenience of voters. While some election related business, like receiving or filing petitions, must be done in person, most voter interaction can be effectively and securely conducted online at wilsonelections.com.