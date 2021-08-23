The Wilson County Veterans Museum will hold an open house ceremony Saturday from 2-4 p.m. for the opening of its new exhibit honoring Lebanon native Marine Capt. Edward Glenn Walker.
Walker was killed Nov. 20, 1943, when he led his company in the Battle of Tarawa.
A Marine killed in the same battle was mistakenly identified as Walker and was buried in the family plot at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in 1947.
Due to the work of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Walker was properly identified in 2019 and was returned home and buried in Lebanon last month with full military honors.
The museum exhibit will tell the story of his life and military service, as well as the case of mistaken identity that led to the body of an unknown Marine being sent home to Walker’s family in 1947.
Members of Walker’s family, who are still Wilson County residents, will be on hand to help with the telling of his story and to welcome guests.
The Wilson County Veterans Museum is located at 304 E. Main St. Admission is free and donations are welcome.