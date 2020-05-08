Heidi Deater and her family missed the wrath of the March tornado that ripped through Wilson County by about three miles.
But the COVID-19 precautions did cost Deater her job as a teaching assistant at Hermitage United Methodist Church.
“Since the preschool is at the church, churches are not considered ‘essential’ and the school was closed,” Deater said. Her husband, Christopher, has health issues and already was staying at their home off of Highway 109 with their three girls — Riley, 8, Kayleigh, 6, and Harper, 3.
“He’s so great,” Deater said. “We double team with the children.”
Not in the back of her mind, but in the front, Deater planned to obtain her master’s degree in education learning and technology. She had already had some logistical difficulty in earning her bachelor’s degree.
“It took me longer than four years to obtain,” she said. “My husband is in the military and we moved and I had a baby.”
Because of the transitions in her life, she enrolled at Western Governor’s University, an online higher education program.
“WGU assigns mentors to every student,” Deater said. “She helped me finish and to reach my goals. She was so important to me. That was one of the best parts. Life on the outside changed and I had someone to help me.”
Deater said that relationship inspired her to pursue her master’s degree so she could do similar work with students.
She got some student loans and started the online classes the day before her birthday. Deater had scheduled some video conference interviews regarding her application for student loans and scholarship.
“I applied to several and then sort of forgot about it,” Deater said.
On April 2 (Deater’s birthday), WGU Tennessee Chancellor Dr. Kimberly K. Estep popped up on the screen for the video scholarship interview. Estep asked Deater her family survived the tornado.
“I have some news that might you feel a whole lot better,” Estep said. “We have awarded you one of our $10,000 Tenn-K scholarships toward your master’s program. Happy birthday and congratulations!”
Deater said she immediately teared up and was nearly speechless.
“It happened so fast,” she said. “I could not believe it. It’s one of the nicest things that has ever happened to me.
“Student loans are just hard. It has made a huge difference. Now I can get a job I want, not the one that pays the most.”
Deater said that the scholarship will cover about 70 percent of her student loans.
“This is a time of extreme uncertainty for many Tennesseans, particularly in regards to careers and income,” Estep said. “With cost being one of biggest barriers for potential students, our scholarship offerings help minimize that risk so students can pursue higher education, for whatever reason they choose.”
Despite having a degree and job skills, Deater said that her family motivates her to continue her education with the extra work and studying for a master’s degree.
“I want to show my girls because things change a lot doesn’t mean we can’t move forward,” she said quietly. “This is something I can do. I want to help people. When I told my mentor, I wanted to be like her, I meant it.”