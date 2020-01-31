When Keith Tucker was a young kid in an Owensboro, Ky., church, his father would scribble in the white space of the ever-present congregational bulletin.
Tucker would try to emulate the haphazard drawings.
Tucker recently found scrupulously saved and stored remnants of his childhood drawings nearly as pristine as the day he created them nearly half a century ago.
“It was incredible to see those first little kid drawings,” he said. “And, yes, they were very ordinary. But the innocence of them; to not have to stay within the lines. I was thrilled to see them again.”
One might say Tucker, 56, kept to that technique throughout much of his prolific career. Many of his greatest works are outside the lines in some way or another.
“To be honest, I kept drawing a lot as a kid because I got better at it than the other kids and it brought me recognition. I was liked,” Tucker said. “I enjoyed it of course, but I was better at that than baseball, basketball and piano. I kept doing it because I was accepted and liked.”
That little boy who liked to draw grew up to have several different forks in his career that eventually led him full circle to his true passion; painting in his large, eclectic studio in the back of his Mt. Juliet home.
That journey’s stops included studying Renaissance history and painting in Italy, painting at night in a cramped New York apartment supported by a bartending job, a pivotal stint with the “Hunchback of Notre Dame”, and associations with Taylor Swift, Kid Rock, Dollywood, George Strait, the Nashville Ballet and hundreds more.
Also, a hometown stop at the Mt. Juliet Library.
The metamorphosis of an artist
Tucker attended Murray State University where he studied functional design. There were many ceramic classes and loads of drawing classes, plus print making and sculpture studies. After graduating he had an encounter with a job in large print advertising.
“But I had a major itch to go to New York city,” Tucker said.
That itch turned into a major scratch and he spent eight years stomping the grounds of Manhattan. He bartended at a comedy club and a French restaurant frequented by the celebrities of that day.
“I got to eat free,” Tucker said with a laugh. “And, I had all day to paint.”
He frequently visited the local museums and galleries and he was seriously drawn to the technique of Rembrandt, the famous Dutch painter.
“I loved the look, the technique and the timelessness,” Tucker said.
In the gallery was the works of a current artist who emulated Rembrandt’s technique.
“I didn’t realize anyone was allowed to paint that way these days,” he said. “To paint in a traditional style.”
At that moment he decided to be a painter.
So, he asked someone what he needed to start and taught himself. He started in oils and dove in with self-portraits on 12x 12 canvasses.
“It clicked somehow,” he recalled. “I showed it to a guy at work and he loved it.”
He got his first commission from that guy and painted portraits of his children in 1989.
Landing in Nashville
His track to Nashville appeared in 1996.
“I wanted grass and an actual place to live,” he said.
He landed a gig at the Tennessee Repertory Theatre (now the Nashville Repertory Theatre). He started in the prop department and was elevated to senior painter when the staff realized he could paint. That led to some misleading promises based purely on confidence.
“The play ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ was coming to the theatre and they asked me if I knew how to sculpt,” he said. “Well, I said yes even though I’d only taken classes. But it was $2 more an hour.”
His sculpted gargoyles were a sensation, launching another career.
While sculpting all manner of things for the Gary Music Production Company in Nashville, Tucker began to illustrate medical books on the side. He sculpted music sets, designed and painted the productions for FedEx-themed parties, cruise ships and the intricate stage props for Kid Rock, Taylor Swift, Interstate Batteries, Music City Bowl halftime shows, Nashville Ballet, Governor’s Palace Theatre, and the Nashville Predators.
And, he’s a lefty, but forced himself to use his right hand so he could do “a lot of stuff with both hands.”
While at the production house, Tucker saw his now wife, Karen. They married in 1999. A year later was when Tucker decided to take a leap of faith.
“I wanted my own studio,” he said. “Of course, we were scared, but after a rough start, word got around.”
They moved to Mt. Juliet in 2003 and built two studios in their backyard. They have two children, Eden, 17, and Simon, 16.
Love for Mt. Juliet Library
While Tucker has clients nationwide, one pet project was for the Mt. Juliet Library.
Today, when library patrons enter the room of books their eyes are riveted to Tucker’s murals on muslin canvas on the walls. The murals show whimsical and fun children’s book characters and also postcard-like murals that depict language, science, biography and philosophy.
The showstopper is a 20x 10 Animal Band mural that Tucker conceived.
“It’s a cute circus them with animals playing instruments,” he said. “It’s goofy and funny, but sure did take tons of research.”
The animals carry a stack of books (44, the age of the library when he painted the mural) and there are silent symbols within the painting that give a nod to Mt. Juliet. One is a little squirrel on top of the stack of books.
“He was for little Sam, a local child who died here,” Tucker said. “His parents called him ‘squirrel.’ ”
A mouse flying in a paper airplane is a salute to a local World War II pilot.
Tucker has a myriad of projects such as painting a dome in a 26,000-square foot house as an homage to the Sistine Chapel, to a triptych shrine painting of Our Lady of Guadalupe with Abraham and Sarah, Joseph and Jesus for St. Stephen Catholic Church.
“In the beginning I was so scared,” he said. “I’d work seven days a week and felt it might be like trying to hold soup in my hands. But I’ve realized this is not going away.”