Dopesick panel

Dr. Stephen Loyd discusses his portrayal in the Hulu series 'Dopesick,' while the author of the book of the same name Beth Macy listens. The pair were a part of the DrugFree WilCo panel discussion event on the book and Hulu adaption. 

 XAVIER SMITH

A full crowd at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon last Thursday night learned about the makings of Hulu’s series “Dopesick” and the battle against opioid abuse in the state.

DrugFree WilCo held a panel discussion titled after the Hulu series, which chronicles the early days and impact of the prescription opioid addiction in the country.