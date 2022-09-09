A full crowd at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon last Thursday night learned about the makings of Hulu’s series “Dopesick” and the battle against opioid abuse in the state.
DrugFree WilCo held a panel discussion titled after the Hulu series, which chronicles the early days and impact of the prescription opioid addiction in the country.
The series is an adaption of the non-fiction book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company,” written by journalist Beth Macy, who was featured on the panel.
Macy said she primarily wrote about issues that affected families, such as immigration, racial issues and marginalized communities. She said in 2012, an incident that centered on heroin that upended a family led to Macy exploring opioids.
“By 2015, we had the ‘deaths of despair’ data showing for the first time in American history of life expectancy going down and the biggest cause of that is drug overdose,” said Macy, who pitched the idea for the book and started to explore the epicenter of the issue.
Dr. Stephen Loyd, portrayed by Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix in the Hulu series, joined Macy on the panel and she said he was instrumental in the development of the book.
In the series, Finnix becomes addicted to the opioid Oxycontin after prescribing it to patients at the advisement of pharmaceutical company, Purdue Pharma.
The series chronicles several pitfalls Finnix finds himself in as his life unravels around his addiction.
“People ask how accurate is the series? It’s spot on. I don’t see a single liberty taken,” he said. “Dr. Finnix is buying pills from really one of his patients and I did that, actually a lot, unfortunately. I started off every morning being dope sick.”
Loyd eventually recovered from his addiction and now serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Cedar Recovery and speaks about addiction recovery across the country.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch and Taryn Sloss, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Assistant Commissioner, rounded out the panel and discussed the state’s efforts to combat opioid abuse.
Rausch spent 25 years with the Knoxville Police Department, including seven years as chief. He said he entered the world of opioids after a mother came to the department and said she believed the men responsible for her son’s death should be held accountable.
Rausch said the department formed a team to analyze and attack opioids.
“I had no idea what we were stepping into,” he said. “They started to discover a lot of things that we were just not paying attention to.”
Rausch said he has tried to bring some of the things he learned about opioids in Knoxville to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Sloss said the agency focuses on prevention and treatment activities. Sloss said one focus is primary prevention for people who are at-risk for substance abuse.
“We partner with agencies across the state to provide individual-based strategies to school-aged kids and young adults across the state,” said Sloss, who said the agency serves about 7,000 people annually who suffer from some form of substance abuse disorder.
Sloss said the state historically saw alcohol as the main substance abused in the state, but said it changed in the mid-2000s.
“We started seeing a drastic change in 2006. It started moving toward prescription opioids,” she said.
In 2012, opioids overtook alcohol as the primary abused substance in the state.
Rausch said as the state cracked down on prescription opioid abuse, illicit synthetic opioids overtook the market, with fentanyl being a new development. He said there have been about 25 variants of fentanyl identified in the TBI lab.
“Fentanyl is death,” he said. “These are not pharmacists that are mixing these up.”
Rausch said fentanyl originally came directly from China, but now comes from China through Mexico.
“It’s a massive distribution network,” said Rausch, who said the agency has identified members of the Mexican cartel and Chinese Triads in Middle Tennessee.
“This is deeper and goes further than what the surface is. It’s bad. It’s bad that we have people addicted. It’s bad that we have people we are losing, but what’s worse is where’s this headed. There are deeper reasons for why we have to get control of this,” he said.
Sloss said in 2020, 3,000 individuals died of overdose in the state, and more than 2,000 of those involved fentanyl.
The group also discussed how to curb abuse in the area and care for those addicted.
“It doesn’t cost anything. We change our attitudes about how we look at people’s addictions. That’s what we do, and then we give people the support they need,” Loyd said.
“How do we keep people alive until they can change? They can. We’ve seen it. We know it,” Rausch said. “Love. Just love on them. Understand it’s not ‘those people.’”
For more information on opioid and addiction recovery, visit drugfreewilco.org.