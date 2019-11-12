Mostly clear. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly sunny. High near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Humidity: 73%
Heat Index: 18°
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Humidity: 77%
Heat Index: 17°
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 11°
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Wind Chill: 12°
Precip: 3% Chance
Wind Chill: 17°
Precip: 4% Chance
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 3mph
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Wind Chill: 18°
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 20°
Wind: E @ 5mph
Humidity: 74%
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
